Thrifty Christmas Shopping in the Poconos

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A thrift shop in the Poconos is hoping to help people get what they need for Christmas without breaking the bank.

Eldred's Community Thrift Shop near Kunkletown is offering items for as little as $1 this holiday season.

"Look at this little tree. You can get this little tree for a dollar. Look at how nice that is," Donna Deihl said.

The Eldred Community Thrift Shop near Kunkletown is more than ready for customers this holiday season.

"We find lots of neat stuff and it's really cheap and I've even gotten Christmas presents here," Heidi Gearhart said.

Volunteers say this time of year can be straining on wallets, so they want to make sure families can get presents at low prices for this holiday season.

"Big toys right now, big Fisher-Price toys are $1 and $2, so everyone can still get something and every child can still have something," Deihl said.

The nice part about this thrift store is that it's not just one big room, it's a number of different rooms and each one is filled with different items that people can buy, but naturally, this time of year, the most popular is the Christmas room.

"This thrift shop is great. I mean people come here to get bargains and they get bargains. It's really great, it really is," Carol Rothrock said.

Carol Rothrock from Kunkletown says there are a lot of low-income families that benefit from a place like this around the holidays.

"People need the help, so they come here to shop for Christmas and everything else and this is the place to come," Rothrock said.

The Eldred Community Thrift Shop will open back up to the community next Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.