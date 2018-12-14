It's rare that we focus on just one topic in Talkback 16 but the number of calls about Pennsylvania making Narcan available for free on Thursday is overwhelming. Narcan is a drug that reverses the effects of opioid overdose. Callers on both sides of the debate sound off about the statewide government giveaway.
Talkback 16: Statewide Narcan Giveaway
-
Talkback 16: Toy Thief, Free Narcan, Holidays
-
Talkback 16: PETA, Mike Stevens, and Lack of Talkback
-
Talkback 16: Political Process
-
Talkback 16: Wintry Weather, Storm Preps
-
Talkback 16: Stealing Holiday Packages and Marywood Vandalism
-
-
Talkback 16: Identity Theft, Christmas Tree Safety, The Backyard Train
-
Talkback 16: Free Overdose Drug, Teacher Fired
-
Talkback 16: Christmas Trees, Local News, and No Sun
-
Narcan For Free In Wilkes-Barre And Across State
-
Talkback 16: Toys for Tots Bins, Pay Raise for State Lawmakers
-
-
Talkback 16: Snowstorms, Drivers, and PennDOT
-
Talkback 16: Baby Death, Bridge Problems
-
Talkback 16: Helping a Pug, Yucktober