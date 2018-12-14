Shop Small, Give Big: Pop-Up Shops Hit Wilkes-Barre
It’s holiday shopping that’s popping in one part of Luzerne County.
More than a dozen pop-up shops have hit downtown Wilkes-Barre at 41 South Main Street.
Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the holiday-themed event on Friday.
The project surrounds the second annual Midtown Holiday Pop-up Shops.
They are open every weekend through December 23.
On Saturdays and Sundays, the shops are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
On Sunday, they are open from noon to 4 p.m.
Click here for event’s Facebook page.
Organizers of the pop-up shops say they help bring more business downtown and possibly interest small businesses in setting up a permanent space.
Newswatch 16 first highlighted the shops when they opened last month.
Vendors include:
- Buka
- Scent-Sations
- 3girlsoils
- JAMS Art Studio
- Boote Photography Studio
- The Bearded Ladies & Co.
- Whipped Sweet Shoppe
- MCR Design Group
- Counterpart Kombucha
- Osterhout Free Library
41.244716 -75.884269