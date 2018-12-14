Shop Small, Give Big: Pop-Up Shops Hit Wilkes-Barre

Posted 4:17 am, December 14, 2018, by

It’s holiday shopping that’s popping in one part of Luzerne County.

More than a dozen pop-up shops have hit downtown Wilkes-Barre at 41 South Main Street.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the holiday-themed event on Friday.

The project surrounds the second annual Midtown Holiday Pop-up Shops.

They are open every weekend through December 23.

On Saturdays and Sundays, the shops are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Sunday, they are open from noon to 4 p.m.

Click here for event’s Facebook page.

Organizers of the pop-up shops say they help bring more business downtown and possibly interest small businesses in setting up a permanent space.

Newswatch 16 first highlighted the shops when they opened last month.

Vendors include:

  • Buka
  • Scent-Sations
  • 3girlsoils
  • JAMS Art Studio
  • Boote Photography Studio
  • The Bearded Ladies & Co.
  • Whipped Sweet Shoppe
  • MCR Design Group
  • Counterpart Kombucha
  • Osterhout Free Library

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s