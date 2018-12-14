The Pittston Area boys basketball team trailed 24-6 early in the 2nd quarter, but rallied to beat West Scranton 59-52 in overtime.
Pittston Area Boys Rally to Beat West Scranton in Overtime
-
Dunmore Boys Hold Off West Scranton 44-27
-
Scranton Prep Boys Open With Win Over Meyers
-
Abington Heights Boys Top Pocono Mountain West in Season Opener
-
Wyoming Seminary Boys Top Selinsgrove 90-50
-
Scranton Prep Girls Beat Boyertown 45-35
-
-
Scranton boys basketball
-
Lackawanna League basketball outlook
-
Meyers @ Hanover Area boys basketball
-
No. 8 Scranton Women Hold Off DeSales 63-58
-
Pocono Mountain West basketball preview
-
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #8 2018
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #10 10-26-2018
-
Pittston Area vs West Scranton