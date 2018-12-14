Man Dead After Crash in Bradford County

Posted 9:23 am, December 14, 2018, by

ULSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Bradford County.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday on Route 220 near Ulster.

State police say Jerimy Fiske was traveling south when he crossed into the north lane of Route 220 and hit two other vehicles.

According to troopers, the 43-year-old man from Monroeton hit a guide rail before traveling back into the south lane. Fiske then went off the road and hit a tree.

He died at the scene.

State police say Fiske was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Both of the other drivers were not hurt in Tuesday’s wreck in Bradford County.

