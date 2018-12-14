× Knoebels’ New Christmas Village

RALPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Just under two weeks until Christmas and Daniel Grow played golf in shorts at Knoebels Three Ponds.

“We play through the week weather permitting which has been every day,” said Grow.

Grow may not be wishing for a white Christmas yet but at Three Ponds, Christmas is in full swing.

“I noticed a couple weeks ago and made the comment if Scrooge came to the Nickle Plate for a cheeseburger, he’d leave with a Christmas tree,” said Grow.

For the first time, Nickle Plate Bar and Grill, Knoebels’ only year-round restaurant, has been transformed into a Christmas village.

“Which includes the facades outside, Santa`s workshop. We have a fire truck ride set up. We have an animated Ferris Wheel out there with some plants that are lit up out there. Some dancing Christmas trees that go on at night,” said Jon Slodysko.

“It took about two weeks to do the building part of it and then some of the stuff we had sitting around and we repurposed it,” said Ron Berkheiser.

Ron Berkheiser and a team of employees incorporated vintage Knoebels’ decorations to help create a winter wonderland.

“You know, I can’t wait until next year and it gets bigger. I want to add to it,” said Berkheiser.

With the addition of the Christmas Village, Knoebels’ employees tell us plenty more families have signed up for their annual Christmas Breakfast with Santa, Cosmo Claus and the Elves.

“We are always looking to keep the community involved even when we are closed for the season. Everyone likes to be involved with Knoebels. Our guest miss us and we miss our guests,” said Slodysko.

For Knoebels’ employee, Jon Slodysko, the new attraction is about giving back. One of the most rewarding parts of his job.

“To see the smiles of the parents and the kids that`s what makes it worth it. It`s a very unique experience and very heartwarming especially this time of the year,” said Slodysko.

If you would like to reserve your spot for the holiday breakfast this weekend please call 570-672-5277.