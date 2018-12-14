Joe Maddon Welcomes Joe Namath for Around the Horn Fundraiser

Joe Maddon held his 8th annual Around the Horn Fundraiser in his hometown of Hazleton on Friday. This year, Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath was in attendance. Broadway Joe and Broad Street Joe have a mutual respect for each other.
