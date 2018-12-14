Harry’s Market in Wilkes-Barre Closing after 73 Years in Business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- This will be the final holiday season for a meat market that's been open for more than 70 years.

Friday was the next-to-last day of business for Harry's Market on Hazle Street in Wilkes-Barre. Customers from over the years are stopping by.

"It's time. 73 years, that's a lifetime," said Bruce Fendler.

Fendler's grandfather opened Harry's Market in 1945.

It's changed locations over the years but has stayed a staple in the community.

But now Fendler is closing up shop.

"I came here off and on for the last 40 years and I heard the news this morning and it was sad day, so I had to come over and see Bruce and wish him luck and find out his future plans," Steve Skiro said.

Fendler says business isn't what it used to be. He says a lot of his regular customers have passed away and restaurants that used to buy his meat have closed, so keeping the shop open has been difficult.

"It's a lot to handle, really, it's too much for one person."

When he closes, he will take a new job as a butcher for a grocery store in West Pittston.

"I got nine years to go full-time, at least, and then I'll go part-time. I can't see myself sitting home and retiring," Fendler said.

He's sold most of his products but before he sells his last steak, he has a message for all of his loyal customers who've been with him over the years.

"Thank you. Thanks for coming in."

Fendler's last day will be Saturday.