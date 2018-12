× Community Pays Final Respects to Former Nanticoke Mayor

NANTICOKE, Pa. — People in part of Luzerne County paid their final respects to a former mayor.

Nanticoke Mayor Rich Wiaterowski lost his battle with cancer over the weekend.

On Friday, the community came out for a public viewing at the Greater Nanticoke Area High School.

Wiaterowski, who was also a volunteer firefighter, was diagnosed last year.

A funeral will be held on Saturday.

Wiaterowski was 45 years old.