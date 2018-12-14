Christmas Gift Bags Donated to Senior Citizens in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Senior citizens who may not see any family over the holidays will be getting a gift in Lackawanna County.

Volunteers from NET Credit Union helped Meals on Wheels of NEPA packed gift bags on Friday in Scranton.

NET joined with other businesses gathering donations of blankets and toiletries.

The gift bags will go out next week to around 450 seniors who get Meals on Wheels.

"It's a very heartbreaking situation, but we know by doing this it's going to make the holiday a little brighter for these clients," said Kristen Kosin.

"When people get these packages, I think it's going to mean a lot to them. A lot of them are alone and at least they have a Christmas present from somebody," said Mileise Sabbatini.

The gifts will be part of the regular meal delivery next week in Lackawanna County.