Bob Bolus Holding Retirement Auction in Luzerne County

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A controversial Scranton businessman is getting out of the trucking business with a big sale on Friday.

Trucking company owner and Lackawanna County businessman Bob Bolus is hosting a retirement auction Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. behind the Pittston Volunteer Fire Department on Freeport Road in Pittston Township.

In 2012, Bolus was sentenced to a minimum of six months in jail for filing a false insurance claim for his business.

The assets of that business are what's up for grabs Friday morning include more than a dozen trucks, more than 100 van trailers, and hundreds of truck parts and accessories.

What's not going up on the auction block are his widely known Trump trucks that showed up at campaign events during the 2016 presidential election.

Bolus' trucks with pro-Trump and anti-Democrat messages are not listed as items available for buyers Friday morning here near Pittston.

Bolus is also known for his annual Christmas dinner. He will be hosting the dinner this year. It's scheduled for Christmas Day from noon to 6 p.m. at St. Patrick's Church in Scranton. It's free and open to the public.