NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- An arrest in a string of break-ins in Northumberland County.

At least six homes were burglarized in the Shamokin and Sunbury areas in a week in 2015.

Everything from guns to jewelry to X-Box games were swiped.

According to the Daily Item newspaper, Cory Fisher from Carlisle has been charged with those break-ins.

He's is locked up in Northumberland County.

