Arrest in Northumberland County Burglary Spree

SUNBURY, Pa. — Police have arrested a man for a string of burglaries in Northumberland County three years ago.

Cory Fischer, 35, of Carlisle, has been charged with burglary, theft, and criminal trespass.

Fingerprints were taken from the homes that were broken into and lab reports showed DNA evidence belonged to Fischer, according to police.

Other evidence, including from a stolen Xbox and jewelry listed online, led investigators to another man from Sunbury. When troopers tried to locate the man, they discovered he died of a heroin overdose in the Sunbury area. police said.

Troopers said Fischer was at the scenes of the burglaries and they believe Fischer and the late Sunbury man were responsible for the crimes.

The break-ins happened in September and October of 2015.