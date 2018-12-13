Wounded State Trooper Undergoes Surgery

Posted 8:51 pm, December 13, 2018

NEW YORK CITY, Ny. — A Pennsylvania State Trooper wounded by a sniper in Pike County underwent surgery on Thursday to have his right leg amputated below the knee.

Trooper Alex Douglass was shot in September of 2014 at the state police barracks in Pike County.

State Police Corporal Bryon Dickson died in the ambush.

The shooter is serving a life sentence in the Poconos.

Trooper Douglass had a visitor give him a boost on Wednesday. Retired Army Staff Sergeant Earl Granville from Lackawanna County who lost part of his leg in Afghanistan a decade ago.

