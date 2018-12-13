Woman Speaks About Importance of Tissue Donation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLAKELY, Pa. -- An employee of a company that helps process tissue donations know first hand of the importance.

Carrie Dailey of Levittown spoke to local employees of MTF Biologics at a holiday lunch in Blakely.

Carrie is a tissue donation recipient who had Achilles' tendons put on her shoulders in 2016.

The process restored the use of her arms.

"After my surgeries, it's like, I feel like I have a whole new life now. I mean, I forget how much I couldn't do almost. I can get in the car and drive somewhere right now, I can sleep in a bed," said Dailey.

Carrie points out that anyone who is listed as an organ donor can also be a tissue donor but a lot of people don't know about it.

She says one person's tissue could help up to 70 people.