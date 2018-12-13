Students Combat Hateful Graffiti with Positive Messages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. -- Police in Luzerne County are trying to find vandals responsible for spray painting swastikas and racial slurs on the campus.

The campus was tagged overnight. All the graffiti is gone now but new students trying to reverse the effect of the vandalism have left positive messages on the campus.

All seems back to normal on the campus of Wyoming Seminary in Kingston but if you take a closer look, you can see remnants of graffiti spray-painted on buildings and sidewalks.

"It was kind of disgusting," said student Molly Leahy. "Even though I didn't see what it said or what any of the symbols were, but still seeing it all over our school, it was really hard to look at."

A campus spokesperson tells Newswatch 16 the graffiti included swastikas and racial slurs.

After discovering it early Wednesday morning, maintenance staff removed it immediately.

After the marks were removed, a meeting was held on campus to offer students support. Counselors were also made available, but the students wanted to take matters into their own hands.

"Everyone was so supportive of each other and really how we're going to get through this. What can we do on campus to make it a better brighter place?" Leahy said.

In response to the graffiti, students chalked messages of love on the front campus of Wyoming Seminary.

"Immediately after my first class, walking out and seeing the beautiful colors and messages, it was really great."

The colorful and positive messages can be found all along the street and on posters displayed throughout the campus.

"Our students have responded with grace and dignity and have risen above it and are really coming together," said Wyoming Seminary President Kevin Rea.

There will be increased security on the campus following this incident.

If you have any information on this vandalism, you're asked to call Kingston police.