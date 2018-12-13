Southern Columbia vs Mt. Carmel Area wrestling

Powerful Southern Columbia made the short trek to meet Mt. Carmel Area in HS Wrestling. Red Tornadoes scored the first points of the match, but Tigers rolled up many bonus points in their 69-8 win.
