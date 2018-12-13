Southern Columbia vs Mt. Carmel Area wrestling

Posted 10:48 pm, December 13, 2018, by

Powerful Southern Columbia made the short trek to meet Mt. Carmel Area in HS Wrestling. Red Tornadoes scored the first points of the match, but Tigers rolled up many bonus points in their 69-8 win.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s