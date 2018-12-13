Son Accused of Baseball Bat Murder of Father Awaits Jury Verdict

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- The case of a man accused of killing his father in Schuylkill County is now in the hands of a jury.

Michael Marchalk is accused of killing his father last year at the family home near Barnesville.

Closing arguments were held Wednesday morning at the Schuylkill County Courthouse in Pottsville.

The jury began deliberating before noon.

Michael Marchalk has been charged with seven crimes including first-degree, second-degree and third-degree murder for beating his father Gary Marchalk to death with a baseball bat on Father's Day of 2017.

Gary Marchalk was a former assistant district attorney in Schuylkill County.

The defense presented arguments to the jury that Michael Marchalk acted in self-defense after his dad Gary swung at him first. They added that the two had a difficult relationship as Michael was belittled, betrayed, called stupid and worthless by Gary throughout his life.

They claim that tension caused Michael to reach a breaking point in June of last year, prompting the attack and subsequent murder of Gary at his home in Barnesville.

The prosecution acknowledged that the two didn't have a strong relationship, but also highlighted Michael's severe problems with drug addiction. Even through all of that, the prosecution claimed Gary still tried to help his son any way he could, but added the day of the murder, Gary refused to give his son money, which led to the altercation.

After beating his father, police say Michael took his dad's wallet, credit cards, and car and fled the area, using the credit cards, before being arrested on the Atlantic City Boardwalk five days after the murder.