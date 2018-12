Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People who donated to Toys for Tots got a special treat Thursday evening in Luzerne County.

Anyone who donated was able to ice skate where the professionals play at Mohegan Sun Arena, home of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

It is the 15th year for the event.

This is the only time all year when people are invited to skate on the ice in Wilkes-Barre Township.