Sanofi Pasteur Employees Bring Holiday Cheer to Pocono Families

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP — Bags and bags of presents, all wrapped for the holidays were hauled into the gym at the Mountain Center near Tobyhanna.

All of these gifts will go to families in need from the Monroe County Head Start program.

“The families are so grateful. They just have all kinds of emotions, they cry, they just can’t believe it,” said Jacqueline Lapping, Pocono Services for Family and Children.

This is the 24th annual “Adopt-a-Family” event. It’s put on by employees at Sanofi Pasteur, a pharmaceutical company in Swiftwater.

The employees pool their own money to buy gifts off family wish lists.

“Hundreds of employees have participated in this undertaking and we are just really hoping to make it a wonder holiday season for people in need and those who need the extra help,” said Ellyn Schindler, Sanofi Pasteur.

This is the annual events biggest year with 41 families and not one, but two truckloads filled with presents.

“You got bikes, toys, some of the essentials like clothes and bedding and things like that. Every year it’s different,” said Schindler.

Jacqueline Lapping works with the Pocono Services for Family and Children. She says the families are selected based off of income and crisis. Lapping says the families have no idea what they are about to unwrap.

“Words can’t even describe how important this is. You have families that wouldn’t have anything for Christmas if it wasn’t for the wonderful folks at Sanofi,” said Lapping.

Families who will receive gifts this holiday season are scheduled to pick up their bags of cheer on Monday.