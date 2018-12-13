Route 11 in Bloomsburg Closed After Deadly Crash

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — One person is dead and two others were taken to a nearby hospital after a crash Thursday afternoon in Bloomsburg.

Police tell Newswatch 16 the crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Route 11 near the entrance to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

According to officials, one car in the northbound lane crossed over into the southbound lane causing a head-on collision.

Route 11 is still shut down Thursday evening following the deadly crash in Columbia County.

