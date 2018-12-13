Loyalsock Coach Ron Insinger closing in on 1,000 wins

Posted 6:48 pm, December 13, 2018, by

In his 44 year coaching career at Loyalsock HS Ron Insinger was 989 wins.  909 of the wins came as the Lancers basketball coach, and another 80 wins came wile coaching the Lady Lancers.  The man known as 'C.I.' talks about putting it all together for so many successful years.

