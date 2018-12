× Lake Drained, Dam to be Repaired at Former Amusement Park in Lackawanna County

MOOSIC, Pa. — The lake at a former amusement park in Lackawanna County is being drained so crews can repair a dam.

Skycam 16 flew over Rocky Glen Lake in Moosic on Thursday afternoon.

The DEP tells Newswatch 16 the owners of the property plan to rehabilitate the dam but before that can be done, the water in the lake must be lowered.