Free Flick: Holiday Movie Event Marks Ten Years in Wilkes-Barre

A free holiday happening is marking its tenth year at the F.M. Kirby Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The Luzerne County-based law firm “Hourigan, Kluger and Quinn” sponsors the event as part of its annual “Holiday Movie Giveaway.”

This year’s film is the movie “Hotel Transylvania 3.”

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the holiday event Thursday morning.

Everything takes place this Saturday, December 15, 2018, at the F.M. Kirby Center.

Doors open at noon and the movie starts at 2 p.m.

Various live entertainers will perform.

Jeff Boyer, who was featured on Newswatch 16 This Morning, will host his interactive bubble show for kids prior to the movie.

The free holiday film event includes free popcorn, free drinks and a free gift for the first 1,800 in attendance.

The program is held for children 12 and under. Kids must be accompanied by an adult.

To learn more about the movie and the event, click here.