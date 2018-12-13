Free Flick: Holiday Movie Event Marks Ten Years in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 4:21 am, December 13, 2018, by , Updated at 04:20AM, December 13, 2018

A free holiday happening is marking its tenth year at the F.M. Kirby Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The Luzerne County-based law firm “Hourigan, Kluger and Quinn” sponsors the event as part of its annual “Holiday Movie Giveaway.”

This year’s film is the movie “Hotel Transylvania 3.”

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the holiday event Thursday morning.

Everything takes place this Saturday, December 15, 2018, at the F.M. Kirby Center.

Doors open at noon and the movie starts at 2 p.m.

Various live entertainers will perform.

Jeff Boyer, who was featured on Newswatch 16 This Morning, will host his interactive bubble show for kids prior to the movie.

The free holiday film event includes free popcorn, free drinks and a free gift for the first 1,800 in attendance.

The program is held for children 12 and under. Kids must be accompanied by an adult.

To learn more about the movie and the event, click here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s