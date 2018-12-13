East Stroudsburg Salvation Army Help Families with Holiday Feasts

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — More than 400 families in Monroe County will be able to put on a Christmas feast this year thanks to the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army.

The organization hosted it’s annual Christmas Dinner Drive on Thursday.

Turkeys, fruits, vegetables and more were loaded into vehicles.

People who picked up a food order are thankful for the help and support this time of year.

“Any little bit helps actually. Come the holidays, everyone kind pitches in at the end of the year so any helping out kind of goes a long way for anybody really,” said Makii Inman of East Stroudsburg.

Next week, members of the Salvation Army will host their annual Christmas Toy Drive in Monroe County.

