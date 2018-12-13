× Delivery Deadlines for the Holidays

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Less than two weeks until Christmas and mail carriers and delivery workers are busy making sure all of those presents arrive on time.

Mark Cellini brought a very important Christmas present with him to the post office on Reach Road in Williamsport this week.

“I’m coming in with this box for my grandson. He’s in the Marine Corps in the Philippines,” he said.

Just shy of two weeks until Christmas, Cellini hopes this box filled with homemade peanut brittle will make it to his grandson in time for the holiday

“That’s a long ways away, the Phillippines, but the U.S. mail will get it there,” Cellini said.

“For military and international mail, the deadlines are now. You got to get it in the mail,” said Karen Mazurkiewicz, a spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service, saying people who are hoping to get their mail and packages delivered before the holiday should send them out soon.

“If you are sending something in the United States, Friday, December 14 is the deadline. If you are going to send it ground for Priority Mail, the deadline is the 20th. For Priority Express, it is our premier service, the deadline is the 22nd, but it is a little more costly,” Mazurkiewicz explained.

Some people we spoke with tell us they sent out their holiday cards weeks ago.

“My wife … gets all her Christmas stuff all done. The lights have been up for quite a while right now,” Richard Gordon said.

“I did mail my Christmas cards a week before Thanksgiving, so, yes, I like to be ahead of time,” Deborah Kordecki said.

Kordecki lives in Cogan Station and says she’s sending a Christmas gift to her mother.

“Hopefully, they’ll open everything together on Christmas Eve.”

And because she’s sending it before the week of Christmas, the post office should be able to get it there on time.