Bogus Bomb Threats Throughout the Area, Country

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Plains Township firefighters pull out of the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center after a bogus bomb threat was emailed to the school just after 2 p.m.

But before investigators were able to determine the threat wasn't credible, students and staff were dismissed.

Teacher's assistant Madison Hindmarsh says it was a scary situation.

"Just where are the kids that we look after and how are we getting them home," said Hindmarsh.

Around the same time, police in Plymouth dealt with a bomb threat emailed to a business across the street from Wyoming Valley West High School. It also turned out to be fake.

"The fact that this is happening all over the place anymore is absolutely astonishing, especially in schools. It's supposed to be a safe place where kids go to become educated on academics, not a place of fear," said Hindmarsh.

Right across the street from Wilkes University, police here in Wilkes-Barre say another bomb threat email was sent to a business on South Main Street.

Police say all of these bogus bomb threats just tie up their resources.

"It's extensive, it's extensive, especially something of this type where it's computer generated. It's not just closing the books on it when we walk away," said patrolman James Sheridan.

"You would think they would send threats to areas with big campuses and Wilkes University is such a small school that it just shows anywhere can be targeted," said Marcy Ledvinka, a sophomore at Wilkes University.

While most of the bomb threats called in Thursday were in the afternoon, later in the evening, just after 7 p.m., a threat was emailed to the YMCA in Pittston.

No explosives were found.

Police are working with multiple agencies, including the FBI, to track the emails.