Account for Child Hit and Killed in Columbia County Surpasses Goal

Posted 3:52 pm, December 13, 2018, by , Updated at 04:03PM, December 13, 2018

GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A GoFundMe account set up to help pay funeral expenses for a 5-year-old boy hit by a car Wednesday in Columbia County has gone well above its goal.

An aunt of Silus Hunsinger started the account to help pay for the child’s funeral expenses. The goal was $10,000, but in less than a day it has raised $17,000.

The child died after being hit by a pickup truck near his bus stop in Columbia County.

