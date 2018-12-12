Tigers Gearing Up For Another Outstanding Wrestling Season in District IV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You don't get too many chances at winning a team dual wrestling title. Southern Columbia lost to Reynolds in the finals last season (30-25). There have only been two teams to win it Wyalusing in 200 and Bloomsburg in 2004. The Tigers hope to stop the 15 year drought with a lineup stacked with state qualifiers.

"Listen we got some leaders in this room with the football players coming back Gaige Garcia, Cade Linn and Patrick Edmondson they are all state quality guys that have placed at states and know what it takes to stand on the podium and hopefully some guys jump on their tails and they will lead them there," said Jerry Marks.

We'll with the recent PA power rankings coming out it has Southern Columbia #1, Reynolds #2, and Muncy #3. The Tigers will wrestle the Indians on January 8th and then probably again in the team duals in February, and for some of these kids in this lineup the youngsters it will be their first time wrestling at states inside the Giant Center.

"You know I was in their shoes that nervous freshman and I'm just helping trying to get the guys and leading them and to feel comfortable and just go out and wrestle. How do you replace Fulmer? How do you replace Lane? Two studs! Yeah they we're great. They got bonus points just about every match, and we got guys in there that will be able to get the job done," said Gaige Garcia.

"Yeah again we are elated again that we are the top team in the state right now, but that doesn't mean anything and what happens at the end of the year and we got a lot of work to do. We got to get our lineup solidified. We got to get our football players in shape. They are a month behind so we have a long way to go here," again said Jerry.

Thursday the Tigers and the Red Tornadoes tangle, then Sunday the 16th they wrestle Lewisburg at Noon right before the Bloomsburg Huskies match with Lock Haven at the Nelson Fieldhouse. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Columbia County.