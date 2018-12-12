This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Eagle Watching & Meeting the Kioti K9 Winner

Posted 11:20 am, December 12, 2018, by , Updated at 11:21AM, December 12, 2018

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll take an eagle watching trip with members of the Delaware Highlands Conservancy and we'll meet the winner of the Koiti K9 Giveaway Contest.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s