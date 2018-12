Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A member of the Scranton School Board is resigning.

School Director Paige Gebhart Cognetti announced she's joining the state auditor general's office.

She made the announcement at the auditor general's news conference in Olyphant on Wednesday.

Cognetti will serve as a special assistant with an emphasis on school district transportation costs.

The school board will begin the search for her replacement.