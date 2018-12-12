Radio DJ Makes Sure More Than 1,000 Kids Have a Merry Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- More than 1,000 kids in central Pennsylvania will have plenty of presents under the Christmas tree partly because of one radio DJ’s annual holiday rally cry.

The gym at Flemington First Church of Christ was packed with presents for kids of all ages in the area on the Nice List.

However, “Mark the Shark” Schlesinger of 92.1 WSQV might be the nicest on Santa’s list this year. With help from the Clinton County Toys For Tots and lots of people in the community, he collected gifts for kids in need.

This is his 25th year in a row organizing the toy drive.

“Every Christmas morning, my wife and I, you have that little time, where you just reflect,” Schlesinger said.

“We get all choked up because it's like all these kids are going to be having a great Christmas, and we're just glad that that can happen,” Mark’s wife, Brenda Schlesinger said.

More than 30 area organizations came to pick up toys for their clients.

“Without the toy drive, we could not meet part of our mission to help the children of Clinton County,” Sharon Reeder of the Clinton County Women’s Center said.

“They're very happy and they love it. Sometimes it's the best Christmas they have,” Dana Marino of Clinton County Children and Youth said.

“It really does seem like average people come together on this one to make the toy drive a success. I know that everything that is here, is given from the heart,” Schlesinger said.

If you’d still like to donate, Clinton County Toys For Tots is still collecting. You can call them at 570-893-4339 for more information.