PALMERTON, Pa. — An elderly man was hit by a car in Carbon County.

Palmerton police say Clair Fatzinger, 81, of Palmerton, was crossing Delaware Avenue in the borough when he was hit.

It happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver did stop.

Officers say Fatzinger was flown to the hospital, and he is in critical condition.