SCRANTON, Pa. — Emergency repairs have started on Scranton City Hall.

Workers are using a crane to check the facade for loose pieces that are at risk of falling off.

The city is looking for grant money to pay for a full-scale renovation of the outside of the building.

Parts of the sidewalk around City Hall remain off-limits, but you can still go in through the front doors.

