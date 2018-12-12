‘Day of the Dozens’ – Krispy Kreme Brings Back the $1 Dozen Deal

Posted 8:56 am, December 12, 2018, by

Christmas is coming early this year for doughnut lovers – Krispy Kreme is bringing back their $1 dozen promotion Wednesday.

On December 12, if you stop into a Krispy Kreme doughnut shop and grab a dozen doughnuts you can get another dozen for just $1.

The nationwide chain typically only offers the sweet discount once a year, on its birthday in July. But this year, it will also offer it a second time: on Wednesday, which coincides with 12/12.

A dozen original glazed at Krispy Kreme typically costs around $8, while 12 specialty doughnuts typically bring the price up by a few bucks.

The “Day of the Dozens” deal is available at participating shops and is limited to two per customer.

The deal will go on all day Wednesday as long as supplies last. Click here for more information.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s