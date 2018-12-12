× Buttoned up & Buckled Up: Area Car Dealership Launches Coat Drive, Car Seat Safety Checks

Winter warmth and safer holiday travels is the mix making up a project launched by Ken Pollock Auto Group.

The company, which has five locations throughout Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Columbia Counties, is collecting new or gently used coats for kids and adults now through December 18.

For a list of locations, click here.

This marks the fourth year for Ken Pollock Auto Group’s coat drive.

Also to give back over the holiday season, the dealership is offering a free car seat safety check Thursday, Dec. 13, in the Pittston area.



Car Seat Check and Cookies with Santa Thursday, December 13, 2018, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 339 Highway 315, Pittston, PA 18640

Join Ken Pollock Volvo, the Pennsylvania State Police, and a special guest, Santa. Here caregivers can have their kids’ car seat checked while they tell Santa their greatest wish!

Nonprofits Benefiting from Coat Drive

Luzerne County

Ken Pollock Alfa Romeo Maserati

Ken Pollock Volvo Cars

Ken Pollock Nissan

Luzerne County Head Start

Columbia County

Ken Pollock Ford Lincoln

Columbia County Head Start

Lackawanna County