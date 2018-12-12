Auditor General to Examine How Counties Buy Voting Equipment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- How counties buy voting equipment is now under a statewide review after concerns were raised in Luzerne County.

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said Wednesday the probe comes after reports the Luzerne County elections director accepted trips from a vendor.

The county later bought voting equipment from that vendor.

"We have to have a system where people have faith in our elections system, and when you have public officials on junkets paid for by corporations that are then running the elections machines anywhere in Pennsylvania or anywhere in the United States, it's unacceptable," DePasquale said.

DePasquale says his office will look into what happened on the trips and why they weren't reported on any ethics forms.

DePasquale says he does not believe any laws have been broken, but he wants to find out whether anything similar has happened elsewhere in the commonwealth.