Abington Heights vs Williamsport

Posted 10:39 pm, December 12, 2018, by

Williamsport welcomed an experienced Abington Heights team in boys basketball.  The Comets return five of their top six players from last season's 'AAAAA' State Champions.  George Tinsley scored 28 points as Abington Heights hung on 65-59.

