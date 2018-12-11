Suspected Thief Caught on Camera with Gifts from Toys For Tots Donation Bin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Toys were stolen from a Toys For Tots bin at a hotel near Mount Pocono over the weekend.

The hotel manager believes a guest swiped the presents and it was all caught on camera.

People at the Comfort Inn and Suites near Mount Pocono are calling this thief a Christmas Grinch.

The hotel manager says the presents were taken from the Toys For Tots box in the lobby on Saturday.

Security camera images show a man by the elevator sipping a drink and holding boxes wrapped in hotel towels.

The manager says he noticed the toys were missing when he came into work the next day. He checked the security cameras and found these images.

He shared them on social media hoping someone will recognize the man.

"How could you take from a child? The whole purpose is for children, needy children, and you don't do stuff like that. It's aggravating," said manager Anthony Regan.

The manager says while he is keeping the Toys For Tots bin in the lobby, anyone dropping off a present is asked to leave it at the front desk and it will be put in a safe location.