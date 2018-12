× No Tax Hike in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There will not be a tax increase for property owners in Luzerne County.

County officials say the 2019 budget that was adopted Tuesday night does not include the three percent increase which was originally proposed by Luzerne County Manager David Pedri.

Taxes will remain at just under six mills.

That comes out to about $600 for a property in Luzerne County assessed at $100,000.