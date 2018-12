Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Police want to find the man they say fired a gun in a Walmart parking lot in the Poconos.

Stroud Area Regional Police say Aaron Scott, 27, of East Stroudsburg, fired two shots during an argument in the parking lot of the store in East Stroudsburg around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

No one was hit by the shots.

Scott is wanted on aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and firearms charges. Police say he is not supposed to possess a firearm.