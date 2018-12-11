Kids from Boys and Girls Clubs Treated to Shopping Spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A department store is making Christmas bright for some kids in Luzerne County.

JCPenney hosted a shopping spree at the Wyoming Valley Mall near Wilkes-Barre Tuesday night for 25 kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Each child received a $100 gift card from JCPenney to purchase things like clothes, shoes, or toys for themselves or as gifts.

Each year, JCPenney chooses one store in each state for the shopping spree. This year, the store at the Wyoming Valley Mall was selected.