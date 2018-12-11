× Jimmy Dean Sausage Recalled, May Contain Pieces of Metal

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. — The maker of Jimmy Dean Heat ’n Serve Original Sausage Links is recalling more than 29,000 pounds of the frozen, ready-to-eat sausage because it may contain pieces of metal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The following recalled items were produced and packaged on Aug. 4, 2018:

23.4-oz. pouches of “Jimmy Dean HEAT ’n SERVE Original SAUSAGE LINKS Made with Pork & Turkey” with a Use By date of Jan. 31, 19. The product bears case code A6382168, with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49, and the establishment number “EST. 19085” on the back of the product packaging.

The problem was discovered on Dec. 10 after five consumer complaints of metal pieces found in the sausage links.

These items were shipped to Tennessee where they were further distributed to retail stores.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness so far.

If you have purchased these recalled products, you are urged to throw them away or return them to the store where you bought them.

If you have questions about the recall, contact the Jimmy Dean customer service line at (855) 382-3101.