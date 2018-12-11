Hazleton Police Warn of Scammer Posing as Water Company Worker
HAZLETON, Pa. — Police in Hazleton are warning residents of a scam. They say to watch out for a fake water company worker.
A man told a homeowner on Muir Avenue he was there to test the water on Monday.
The chief tells Newswatch the scammer stole jewelry and took off.
Here’s how you can protect yourself:
- Don’t let anyone in.
- Call the company to make sure someone is supposed to be at your home.
- If you have concerns, call 9-1-1 and police will verify if they should be there.
40.942443 -75.971024