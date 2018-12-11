Hazleton Police Warn of Scammer Posing as Water Company Worker

Posted 6:26 am, December 11, 2018, by , Updated at 06:12AM, December 11, 2018

HAZLETON, Pa. — Police in Hazleton are warning residents of a scam. They say to watch out for a fake water company worker.

A man told a homeowner on Muir Avenue he was there to test the water on Monday.

The chief tells Newswatch the scammer stole jewelry and took off.

Here’s how you can protect yourself:

  • Don’t let anyone in.
  • Call the company to make sure someone is supposed to be at your home.
  • If you have concerns, call 9-1-1 and police will verify if they should be there.

