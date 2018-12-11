× Former PTO Treasurer Sentenced to Jail for Theft

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The former treasurer of a parent-teacher organization in Luzerne County has been sentenced to jail for stealing from the group.

Pamela Brady, of Kingston, was sentenced to one to two months in county jail followed by five years of probation.

Court papers indicate Brady was the treasurer of the Schuyler Elementary PTO. The school is in the Wyoming Valley West School District.

Police say that from December 2017 through May of 2018, Brady stole more than $14,000 from the PTO by forging checks and using the PTO’s debit card for personal purchases.

Brady must also pay back $14,000 in restitution to the PTO.

She pleaded guilty to theft in October.