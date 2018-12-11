Driver Dies after Bus, Car Collide in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — One person has died after a vehicle collided with a city bus in Williamsport.

It happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Maynard and Third Streets.

Police believe the vehicle ran a red light into the path of a River Valley Transit bus. The bus and car crashed into a building.

The driver of the vehicle was killed. The bus driver was taken to a hospital.

No passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash in Williamsport.

