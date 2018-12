Crews battle blaze on S Meade St in Wilkes-Barre @WNEP pic.twitter.com/AKoapUogNN — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) December 11, 2018

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Crews are battling a house fire in Wilkes-Barre.

The call came around 7 a.m. on Tuesday on South Meade Street.

Crews say it appears no one was inside when the fire started.

Neighbors say they heard a loud pop and then noticed the fire.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

South Meade Street, between Taft Street and Puritan Lane, is closed due while crews work on the fire.

Investigators will look for a cause here in Wilkes-Barre.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.