Christmas Tree Tradition for Warsaw Sportsmen’s Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There are countless Christmas tree stands in our area to choose from, but only one that we know is in business to preserve the heritage of its community.

That is the mission of a tree stand in Luzerne County run by the Warsaw Sportsmen's Club.

The club from Wayne County is selling Christmas trees in Wilkes-Barre Township for the 40th year now. Part of the club's mission is to preserve the area's culture.

Leah Ashford and her family made one of the most important decisions of the holiday season Tuesday evening: which tree to choose. They know they're in good hands at the Warsaw Sportsmen's Club lot in Wilkes-Barre Township.

"It's very convenient and close, and of course, it's an organization that I like to support, so it's nice," said Leah Ashford of Wilkes-Barre Township.

The club has been selling Christmas trees on this lot for 40 years, and some people have made getting their Christmas tree here a holiday tradition.

"We still have a lot of the same people come back and help us, buy the trees off of us and everything, and it's nice to see them," said Robert Konopczyk, Warsaw Sportsmen's Club president.

The club usually sells about 150 trees. This year, members already sold more than 120 in less than two weeks.

All of the money goes straight to the club, which preserves the Polish history of its founders in the 1960s.

"When they were all young, they all got together and they decided to buy property and start a club and preserve it for the kids. We're now actually on our third generation," Konopczyk said.

Every tree is grown on the club's grounds in Wayne County, and they go for about $25.

"It's nice to stick together for what's going on in this world today. It's nice to see people still want to help each other out," said Konopczyk.

The neighborhood in Wilkes-Barre Township is where this group of Polish immigrants settled in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.