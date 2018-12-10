× Trade Skills Competition at Johnson College

SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens of high school students were showing off their trade skills Monday at a competition at Johnson College.

It claims nearly 90 percent of its graduates get jobs and believes the students it hosted are on their way to great careers, too.

These students aren’t in college just yet even though they appear to be mastering their trade, and they’re doing it on a college campus.

Nearly 100 high school students from technology schools and programs from northeastern Pennsylvania were at Johnson College for the SkillsUSA competition. the National organization works to ensure America has a skilled workforce.

“I joined the crew technology center when I was a sophomore, and I really like building and doing all that stuff,” said Abington Heights senior Abby Howey.

More than 20 competitions happened at once, with three of them in carpentry.

“My dad has done this for a very long time. I really like what he does. I really like working with my hands. I’m not really a school person, so I just kind of got into it in my sophomore year,” said Mountain View senior Brian Kozloski.

“It’s a great way for them to come here to see the school. It’s also a great way for them to see what kind of competition is going on out there, especially in their age group,” said Todd Campbell, the department chair for carpentry at Johnson College.

Employees at Johnson College say there is a huge demand for all trades, especially for the high school generation.

Although Mountain View High School senior Brian Kozloski isn’t sure yet if he’s going to college, or starting work right after he graduates, Johnson College employees say they hope to see some of the students here today, enroll.

The winners will go to the state competition in Hershey in April.