Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include a report on the potential for identity theft at hospitals, a reminder about Christmas tree safety, high school sports, the President, and the backyard train.
Talkback 16: Identity Theft, Christmas Tree Safety, The Backyard Train
-
Talkback 16: Christmas Trees, Local News, and No Sun
-
Talkback 16: Roundabouts, Vandalized Menorah, Christmas Trees
-
Talkback 16: Kathleen Kane, Christmas Lights, Fraudulent Bookkeeper
-
Talkback 16: Midterm Election, Bomb Threats in Schools
-
Talkback 16: Politics, Weather
-
-
Talkback 16: Hit and Run Sentence, Animal Abusers, Williamsport Regional Airport
-
Talkback 16: Teachers Strike, School Bus Safety
-
Talkback 16: Political Process
-
Talkback 16: Wintry Weather, Storm Preps
-
Talkback 16: PETA, Mike Stevens, and Lack of Talkback
-
-
Talkback 16: Stealing Holiday Packages and Marywood Vandalism
-
Talkback 16: Snow Thrower or Snow Blower?
-
Talkback 16: Birthright Citizenship, Weekend Talkback